Netherlands wants EU to stop Georgia visa-free travel arrangements

VALLETTA: The Netherlands will ask the European Union to suspend its visa-free arrangements with Georgia, the Dutch foreign minister said on Thursday, after more than 300 people were arrested in pro-EU demonstrations in the South Caucasus country.

Demonstrators in Georgia have for the past week been protesting against the government’s decision to halt negotiations on joining the EU.

Dutch Foreign Affairs Minister Caspar Veldkamp said he would be making a formal request to the EU “to make it clear to the Georgian government the path they are taking comes with a price.”

Georgian nationals are currently able to travel to the EU for short visits without requiring a visa.

Veldkamp was speaking to journalists before the start of a two-day meeting of foreign ministers of the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe in Malta.

He said he would also be asking the OSCE to investigate the Georgian government and its actions.

Georgia media have quoted the Interior Ministry as saying more than 300 people have been detained since the protests began over the government’s decision to halt negotiations on joining the EU.

Georgian Prime Minister Irakli Kobakhidze, who leads the pro-Russian Georgian Dream party, has accused opposition parties of fomenting dissent.