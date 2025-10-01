Nine workers killed in Chennai power plant construction accident

CHENNAI: Nine workers were killed in an accident at a thermal power plant under construction in the southern Indian city of Chennai.

The incident occurred when a steel arch collapsed at a construction site at the Ennore SEZ Supercritical Thermal Power Project.

J. Radhakrishnan, secretary of the Tamil Nadu Electricity Board and chairman of the plant’s owner, Tamil Nadu Generation and Distribution Corporation, confirmed the details.

Radhakrishnan said one person was injured in the accident in addition to the nine deaths.

Officials at BHEL, which is the contractor of the project, are present at the accident site.

Radhakrishnan provided this information to reporters in a video posted on X by ANI.

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin confirmed the deaths in an X post.

Stalin said the nine workers were from the eastern state of Assam.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed his sadness about the mishap in a post on X. – Reuters