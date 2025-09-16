Nvidia complies with Chinese law after antitrust investigation findings

BEIJING: Nvidia has affirmed its compliance with all legal requirements following a Chinese investigation that found the company breached antitrust regulations.

This development represents the latest escalation in the ongoing technological rivalry between Beijing and Washington.

“We comply with the law in all respects,“ a Nvidia spokesperson stated in a written communication to AFP.

The company further committed to ongoing cooperation with government agencies assessing the impact of export controls on commercial market competition.

Nvidia has become increasingly entangled in the intense semiconductor competition between China and the United States.

Washington currently restricts Nvidia from exporting its most advanced chips to China and recently confirmed the company must pay 15% of revenue from certain AI chip sales to the US government.

Beijing has responded by expressing national security concerns regarding Nvidia chips and encouraging Chinese businesses to use domestic semiconductor suppliers.

China’s top market regulator announced preliminary findings on Monday indicating Nvidia had violated anti-monopoly laws following an investigation launched in December.

The regulatory statement did not specify details of the alleged violations but promised further investigation.

China’s announcement coincided with the second day of trade talks between Beijing and Washington officials in Madrid.

Both sides subsequently announced a framework agreement to resolve the TikTok ownership dispute, requiring the Chinese-owned app to transition to US-controlled ownership.

This development follows recent diplomatic and defense discussions between top officials from both nations, which analysts suggest could lead to a meeting between leaders Donald Trump and Xi Jinping. – AFP