Over 1,000 rally in UK pro-Palestinian protests after synagogue attack

LONDON: More than 1,000 pro-Palestinian protesters rallied across the UK on Saturday following a deadly attack on a Manchester synagogue.

Prime Minister Keir Starmer had urged demonstrators not to join the rallies out of respect for the grieving British Jewish community.

Four individuals remained in custody on suspicion of terrorism-linked offences after Thursday’s car-ramming and knife assault.

An 18-year-old woman and a 43-year-old man who were initially detained have been released without further action.

Two people were killed and three others seriously wounded in the attack on the Heaton Park Hebrew Congregation Synagogue.

Police shot dead the assailant, 35-year-old UK citizen Jihad Al-Shamie, within minutes of the alarm being raised.

The attack occurred on Yom Kippur, the holiest day in the Jewish calendar, heightening fear among Britain’s Jewish population.

Authorities increased patrols at places of worship with a particular focus on providing high-visibility presence in Jewish communities.

This incident represents one of the worst antisemitic attacks in Europe since Hamas’s October 7, 2023 assault on Israel.

The Hamas attack resulted in 1,219 deaths according to an AFP tally of Israeli official figures.

Israel’s retaliatory offensive in Gaza has killed at least 66,288 Palestinians according to health ministry figures.

The conflict has inflamed passions in Britain, leading to frequent pro-Palestinian rallies that some critics allege stoke antisemitism.

Approximately 1,000 people gathered in Trafalgar Square to show support for the banned Palestine Action group.

Organisers Defend Our Juries stated the group stood in solidarity with the Jewish community over the attack.

A spokesperson argued that cancelling peaceful protests would let terror win.

A smaller demonstration in Manchester organised by Greater Manchester Friends of Palestine attracted about 100 people.

Police reported 488 arrests at the London protest for supporting a proscribed organisation.

The oldest person arrested was 89 years old, according to Metropolitan Police.

Four additional people were arrested for other offences during the protests.

Some 297 individuals remained in custody while the rest had been bailed.

Supporting Palestine Action became a criminal offence under the Terrorism Act 2000 after the government banned the group in early July.

A 21-year-old student told AFP he was ready to be arrested, calling the ban undemocratic.

David Cannon, chair of the Jewish Network for Palestine, said the demonstration was totally separate from the Manchester attack.

The UK police watchdog announced it would investigate the police shooting of attacker Jihad Al-Shamie.

The investigation will also examine the fatal shooting of one victim and the non-fatal shooting of another person.

The Independent Office for Police Conduct stated there was no evidence anyone other than police used firearms at the scene.

Both individuals were likely accidentally shot by armed officers as they tackled the assailant.

A post mortem confirmed another man who died at the scene suffered a fatal gunshot wound. – AFP