Palestinian Authority welcomes Trump efforts to end Gaza war

RAMALLAH: The Palestinian Authority welcomed on Monday US President Donald Trump’s efforts to end the war in Gaza.

Palestinian news agency WAFA reported the Authority’s positive stance towards the American initiative.

The Palestinian Authority reiterated its commitment to work with the United States and international partners.

It aims to reach a comprehensive deal that includes paving the way for a just peace.

This peace would be based on the two-state solution according to the WAFA report. – Reuters