Pentagon reaffirms plan to scale back Iraq mission as agreed

  • 2025-10-01 03:01 PM
WASHINGTON: The Pentagon recommitted itself on Tuesday to scaling back its military mission in Iraq as agreed last year.

This transition of US-led coalition operations results from their success fighting Islamic State militants.

The US government will continue close coordination with the government of Iraq and coalition members to ensure a responsible transition.

The Pentagon emphasised that the mission reduction follows the previously established agreement.

This development reflects ongoing efforts to adjust military presence based on operational achievements. – Reuters