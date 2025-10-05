Peter Jackson forces closure of popular New Zealand cafe

SYDNEY: A popular New Zealand cafe will be forced to close next year after its high-profile owner ended its lease as part of a wider redevelopment plan.

Oscar-winning filmmaker Peter Jackson purchased the historic Submarine Barracks property on the Wellington peninsula with partner Fran Walsh in 2023.

The couple initially stated they wanted to restore the area’s natural beauty.

The Chocolate Fish Cafe announced it was informed this week that its famous landlords would end the lease in January.

“This is a devastating blow,“ the cafe said in a statement on social media.

“Despite our requests, we haven’t yet been given the opportunity to speak with Peter and Fran directly, and we are asking for that chance.”

The cafe expressed its strong desire to remain open and avoid closure.

WingNut PM confirmed there had been occupancy discussions with the cafe’s owners since 2024.

The redevelopment plan aims to reinvigorate the city and provide a public amenity for all Wellingtonians to enjoy.

A complete refurbishment of the historic Submarine Barracks building currently occupied by the cafe is necessary to deliver this vision.

Renovations will make it impossible for the cafe to continue operations beyond January.

The cafe owners have been offered support to remain open through the summer period. – AFP