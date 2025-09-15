Poland urges Google to remove Israeli ads denying Gaza famine

ISTANBUL: Poland has formally requested Google to remove Israeli advertisements on YouTube that deny the existence of famine in the Gaza Strip.

The Polish Foreign Ministry directed NASK, the national research institute monitoring online disinformation, to submit an official report to Google demanding the ads’ removal.

NASK experts identified manipulated or false content within Google advertisements and YouTube videos that violate the platform’s community guidelines.

Israel’s Foreign Ministry and its embassy in Warsaw have reportedly circulated eight videos on their YouTube channel dismissing the Gaza famine since early August.

Israeli authorities completely closed all Gaza border crossings on March 2, pushing the territory’s 2.4 million population into severe famine conditions.

The Israeli army resumed attacks on Gaza on March 18, breaking a ceasefire and prisoner-exchange agreement that had been in place since January.

These military operations have resulted in 12,321 fatalities and 52,569 injuries according to the latest reports. – Bernama-Anadolu