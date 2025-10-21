Russian strikes leave Ukrainian city Chernigiv without electricity

CHERNIGIV: Russian strikes have left the northern Ukrainian city of Chernigiv completely without electricity and severed phone networks.

Widespread blackouts began late Monday, affecting the entire city and surrounding northern areas.

Critical infrastructure like hospitals have switched to autonomous power supply, according to regional authorities.

“There are also water problems for those living on the upper floors,“ said Andriy Podorvan, representative of Chernigiv regional military administration.

Repair crews cannot begin restoring damaged facilities due to relentless Russian drone attacks.

“The Russians deliberately launch unmanned aerial vehicles that continuously fly over damaged facilities,“ Ukraine’s energy ministry stated.

Oleg, a veterinarian in Chernigiv, described working without electricity amid the crisis.

“There is no heat, and the animals are cold. There is no water to give them to drink,“ he told AFP.

The Chernigiv region, briefly occupied during Russia’s February 2022 invasion, has faced heavy bombardment in recent weeks.

Ukraine has restricted electricity consumption nationwide following systematic Russian strikes on energy sites.

The Kremlin claims its forces only target military facilities and blames civilian suffering on Kyiv.

The International Criminal Court has issued arrest warrants for top Russian army officials for striking Ukrainian energy sites.

A separate arrest warrant targets Russian President Vladimir Putin over alleged abduction of Ukrainian children. – AFP