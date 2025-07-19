South Korea landslide kills one, three missing amid heavy rains

SEOUL: A deadly landslide triggered by relentless rainfall has left one person dead and three missing in South Korea’s Sancheong county.

Emergency officials confirmed the recovery of one body while search efforts continue for the missing individuals, including a couple in their seventies and a person in their twenties.

The landslide buried two houses in a rural village, prompting authorities to issue urgent evacuation orders for all 34,000 residents.

“At least three people have been reported missing, and we have recovered one body,“ a Sancheong county fire official told AFP.

South Korea’s monsoon season has intensified this year, with southern regions recording unprecedented hourly rainfall.

The Ministry of Interior and Safety reported at least four rain-related fatalities nationwide, with over 7,000 people displaced.

While the country is accustomed to summer floods, scientists warn that climate change is increasing the frequency and severity of extreme weather.

In 2022, record-breaking floods claimed 11 lives, highlighting growing risks. - AFP