Starmer marks two years since Hamas attack as ‘living nightmare’

LONDON: British Prime Minister Keir Starmer described the two years since Hamas’s October 7, 2023 attack on Israel as a “living nightmare” for many people.

Starmer also highlighted concerns about “rising antisemitism” in the United Kingdom following a recent attack against a Manchester synagogue.

“Today we mark two years since the horrifying attacks on Israel by Hamas terrorists on October 7th 2023,“ Starmer stated in his official statement.

He emphasized that this represented “the worst attack on the Jewish people since the Holocaust” in his remarks.

“Since that awful day, so many have endured a living nightmare,“ the Prime Minister continued in his somber reflection.

Starmer pledged to maintain efforts to secure the release of British hostages still held by Hamas in Gaza.

Hamas’s October 2023 attack resulted in 1,219 fatalities according to an AFP tally of Israeli official figures.

The militants also captured 251 hostages during their assault with 47 individuals still remaining in Gaza.

Israeli military authorities confirm that 25 of these remaining hostages have been declared dead.

Israel’s retaliatory offensive has killed at least 67,160 Palestinians according to health ministry figures from Hamas-run territory.

Starmer welcomed the United States plan “towards peace in the Middle East” in his comprehensive statement.

The British leader recently made the significant move for the UK to recognise a Palestinian state alongside other international allies.

Starmer specifically addressed “rising antisemitism on our streets” including last Thursday’s Manchester attack.

He referenced a car ramming and stabbing incident that occurred on Yom Kippur, Judaism’s holiest day.

“This is a stain on who we are,“ Starmer declared about the antisemitic incidents affecting British society.

The Prime Minister vowed that “this country will always stand tall and united against those who wish harm and hatred upon Jewish communities.”

Approximately 3,000 people gathered in central London for a commemorative event marking the anniversary on Sunday.

Participants waved Israeli and Union Jack flags while holding posters depicting hostages during the solemn gathering.

Multiple pro-Palestinian events are planned at UK universities on Tuesday coinciding with the October 7 anniversary.

These scheduled activities include both rallies and vigils organized by various student groups.

Pro-Palestinian demonstrations proceeded over the weekend despite government appeals for restraint.

Authorities had urged protesters to refrain from gathering following Thursday’s violent attack in Manchester.

Tributes were paid to the two victims Melvin Cravitz, 66, and Adrian Daulby, 53 during separate funeral services.

The funerals for both men took place on Sunday and Monday respectively as communities mourned their loss. – AFP