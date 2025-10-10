Taliban accuses Pakistan of violating Afghan airspace in border bombing

KABUL: The Taliban government accused Pakistan on Friday of bombing a border town and violating Kabul’s sovereign territory.

This accusation came one day after two late-night blasts were heard in the Afghan capital.

Pakistan violated Afghanistan’s airspace by bombing a civilian market in the Marghi area of Paktika near the Durand Line.

The Defence Ministry described this as an unprecedented, violent, and heinous act in the history of Afghanistan and Pakistan.

It warned that if tensions escalate further, the consequences would be attributed to the Pakistani army.

Two powerful explosions shook central Kabul city on Thursday evening according to AFP journalists.

Pakistan’s military spokesman did not directly answer when questioned if Pakistan was responsible for the attacks.

General Ahmed Sharif Chaudhry stated that to safeguard Pakistani lives and properties, necessary measures would be taken.

He made these comments during a televised press conference in the city of Peshawar. – AFP