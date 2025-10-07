Thai court jails 11 Red Shirts leaders over 2010 protest unrest

BANGKOK: A Thai court has sentenced 11 former “Red Shirts” protest leaders to prison for their involvement in the 2010 anti-government demonstrations.

The court found the leaders guilty of violating state of emergency rules imposed during the protests that aimed to oust then-prime minister Abhisit Vejjajiva.

The Red Shirts are supporters of former prime minister Thaksin Shinawatra, who was ousted in a 2006 military coup and later convicted of corruption.

Tens of thousands of protesters wearing red clothing occupied key intersections in Bangkok during the 2010 demonstrations.

Some protesters established fortified camps and engaged in clashes with security forces during the two-month standoff.

The protests ended when soldiers used live ammunition to clear demonstrators from downtown Bangkok areas.

Human Rights Watch reported at least 90 fatalities and more than 2,000 injuries during the unrest, making it one of Thailand’s deadliest political episodes.

Bangkok’s criminal court sentenced five protest leaders, including prominent activist Jatuporn Prompan, to four years and four months imprisonment.

Six other defendants received four-month prison sentences while two individuals were acquitted of all charges.

Jatuporn stated his legal team would request bail while respecting the court’s decision.

Authorities had previously filed murder charges against former prime minister Abhisit and his deputy Suthep Thaugsuban for ordering the deadly crackdown.

Both Abhisit and Suthep were later acquitted of these charges in subsequent legal proceedings.

Former Department of Special Investigations chief Tarit Pengdit received a two-year prison sentence in 2023 for malfeasance after pursuing charges against the former leaders.

Thaksin Shinawatra continues to serve a one-year sentence in a Bangkok prison following a Supreme Court ruling about his improper 2023 hospital detention.

The Shinawatra political dynasty has maintained a two-decade power struggle with Thailand’s pro-monarchy and pro-military establishment. – AFP