Trump announces plans for Zelenskiy-Putin meeting after Ukraine talks

  • 2025-08-19 11:28 AM
This combination of pictures created on August 18, 2025 shows US President Donald Trump and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky in Washington, DC, on August 18, 2025 and Russian President Vladimir Putin in Anchorage, Alaska, on August 15, 2025. - REUTERSPIXThis combination of pictures created on August 18, 2025 shows US President Donald Trump and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky in Washington, DC, on August 18, 2025 and Russian President Vladimir Putin in Anchorage, Alaska, on August 15, 2025. - REUTERSPIX

WASHINGTON: U.S. President Donald Trump called his Monday meeting with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy and other European partners as “very good” and said he began arrangements for a meeting between Russian President Vladimir Putin and Zelenskiy after a subsequent call with Putin.

He said security guarantees for Ukraine -provided by the European countries with a coordination with the U.S.- was discussed during the meeting.

“At the conclusion of the meetings, I called President Putin, and began the arrangements for a meeting, at a location to be determined, between President Putin and President Zelenskiy,“ Trump said, adding that U.S. Vice President JD Vance, Secretary of State Marco Rubio and Special Envoy Steve Witkoff would make arrangements between the two countries. - Reuters