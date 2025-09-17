Trump arrives in UK for historic second state visit with royal welcome

LONDON: US President Donald Trump has arrived in Britain for an unprecedented second state visit, receiving a royal red carpet welcome from the UK government.

The 79-year-old Republican leader expressed his affection for the country upon arrival with First Lady Melania Trump at Stansted Airport near London.

King Charles III will host President Trump at Windsor Castle for a lavish banquet and ceremonial carriage ride on Wednesday.

President Trump will then meet Prime Minister Keir Starmer at his country residence Chequers on Thursday for discussions on trade and international conflicts.

A guard of honour greeted the presidential couple as they stepped off Air Force One, marking the beginning of the carefully orchestrated visit.

President Trump praised the British monarch, noting their long-standing friendship and widespread respect for the king.

The British government has organised extensive security measures that will keep the public at a distance throughout the visit.

Protesters have planned a large demonstration in London while projecting images linking Trump to convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein onto Windsor Castle.

The shadow of the Epstein scandal has affected both leaders, with Prime Minister Starmer recently dismissing his ambassador to Washington over emails to Epstein.

Wednesday’s events will include a military flypast featuring both UK and US jets, described as the largest such display in living memory.

King Charles will host a state dinner where both leaders will deliver speeches following the day’s ceremonial activities.

The visit coincides with several investment announcements, including Microsoft’s pledge to spend 30 billion dollars in Britain over four years.

Prime Minister Starmer’s government hopes the visit will strengthen the special relationship between the two nations despite domestic political challenges.

Analysts note the visit provides President Trump with an opportunity to enjoy ceremonial pomp while offering Prime Minister Starmer a distraction from domestic issues.

The British government remains unapologetic about its efforts to maintain positive relations with the American president, who has Scottish heritage and British business interests. – AFP