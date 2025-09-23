Trump’s pick to lead probes of political foes sparks warnings by prosecutors

WASHINGTON: Donald Trump’s selection of his former personal lawyer to oversee investigations targeting his political opponents has alarmed former federal prosecutors.

The Republican president appointed Lindsey Halligan to lead the U.S. Attorney’s office in eastern Virginia after removing Erik Siebert.

Trump had complained that the Justice Department was not moving quickly enough to charge New York Attorney General Letitia James with mortgage fraud.

The Justice Department under Trump has targeted several of his foes including Federal Reserve Governor Lisa Cook and Democratic U.S. Senator Adam Schiff over alleged mortgage document fraud.

Federal prosecutors in Virginia are also investigating former FBI Director James Comey regarding the FBI’s probe into Trump’s 2016 presidential campaign.

Former federal prosecutors described Trump’s decision to oust a U.S. Attorney for failing to indict his enemies as deeply troubling.

Randall Eliason, a former federal prosecutor now teaching at George Washington University, called this an extremely dangerous development.

“President Trump is making no secret of his desire to use the criminal justice system to seek retribution and punish his opponents, without regard to the merits of any potential prosecutions,“ said Eliason.

He added that such behaviour represents the hallmark of an authoritarian regime rather than a democracy governed by the rule of law.

The White House defended Halligan’s appointment, stating she is exceptionally qualified to serve as United States Attorney.

White House spokeswoman Abigail Jackson said Halligan has a proven track record of success and will serve with honour and distinction.

Trump directly connected Siebert’s removal to insufficient legal action against his political rivals in a Truth Social post.

He complained that “nothing is being done” against James, Schiff or Comey in the post directed at Attorney General Pam Bondi.

Abbe Lowell, an attorney representing James and Cook, denounced Siebert’s ouster as a brazen attack on the rule of law.

Lowell stated that Siebert did exactly what justice required by following facts and evidence that didn’t support charges against James.

Under Bondi’s leadership, the Justice Department has launched grand jury criminal probes targeting Trump’s enemies.

Besides James and Cook, Schiff is also facing investigations over mortgage fraud claims referred by Federal Housing Finance Agency director Bill Pulte.

The department is probing former Obama administration officials including Comey and former CIA Director John Brennan.

U.S. Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard sent a referral claiming she uncovered a treasonous conspiracy to undermine Trump during the 2016 election.

Siebert’s office had led a criminal probe involving Comey’s role in the FBI’s investigation of Trump’s 2016 campaign.

Reuters previously reported that Siebert privately told department officials the case lacked strong evidence of criminal wrongdoing.

Halligan has no prior prosecutorial experience at either local or federal level despite her new role.

She previously handled local insurance cases in Florida and served as a White House special assistant.

Trump tasked Halligan in a March executive order with removing improper ideology from Smithsonian Institution facilities.

She was among lawyers who represented Trump when he sued the Justice Department after the FBI searched his Florida estate.

Her new position will see her presiding over an office known for prosecuting high-profile terrorism and espionage cases.

Juliet Sorensen, a former federal prosecutor now teaching at Loyola University Chicago, noted this isn’t the first time someone with limited relevant experience has been appointed.

Sorensen expressed greater concern about Trump’s remarks indicating he removed the previous U.S. Attorney for political reasons.

Another former prosecutor, Jason Manning, said Halligan’s lack of experience could hamper her in the role.

Manning noted she will face extraordinary political pressure to bring charges against Trump’s opponents without prosecutorial experience to guide her decisions. – Reuters