Trump sees real chance to end Gaza war as Israel marks attack anniversary

JERUSALEM: US President Donald Trump voiced optimism about a “real chance” to end the Gaza war as Israel commemorated victims of the October 7 attacks on their second anniversary.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu vowed in his anniversary message to achieve all war objectives including crushing Hamas and ensuring Gaza’s future non-threat status.

“We are in fateful, decisive days,“ Netanyahu stated while committing to hostage returns, Hamas elimination, and lasting security guarantees.

Indirect negotiations between Israeli and Hamas representatives are proceeding in Sharm El-Sheikh based on Trump’s 20-point peace proposal.

Trump told Oval Office reporters that “there’s a real chance that we could do something” with US negotiators actively participating in the talks.

The US president pledged America would ensure compliance with any ceasefire agreement reached between the warring parties.

Hamas negotiator Khalil al-Hayya demanded guarantees from Trump and sponsoring countries for a permanent war termination.

The October 7 attacks marked Israel’s deadliest day with 1,219 fatalities and 251 hostages taken according to official figures.

Hamas official Fawzi Barhoum described the assault as a “historic response” to Israeli attempts to eradicate Palestinian aspirations.

Global pressure intensifies for war termination amid Gaza’s widespread destruction, unfolding famine, and ongoing hostage crisis.

Trump’s peace framework demands ceasefire implementation, hostage releases, Hamas disarmament, and phased Israeli withdrawal.

Both conflict parties responded positively to the American proposal, enabling Egyptian-mediated negotiations that commenced Monday.

Hamas negotiators reviewed initial Israeli maps detailing troop withdrawal mechanisms and prisoner exchange timetables during Tuesday’s session.

The militant group insists on synchronizing captive releases with Israeli military redeployments according to negotiation sources.

Trump’s Middle East envoy Steve Witkoff will join talks alongside Qatari and Turkish diplomatic delegations on Wednesday.

Egyptian Foreign Minister Badr Abdelatty identified Trump’s personal involvement as the primary guarantee for negotiation success.

Commemorations occurred across Israel including candlelight vigils at the Nova music festival site where 370 people died.

Orit Baron mourned her daughter Yuval at the attack location, describing October 7 as permanently dark for her family.

Thousands attended Tel Aviv hostage memorials demanding immediate action for remaining captives’ return.

Gaza’s health ministry reports 67,160 war fatalities with women and children comprising over half the casualties.

Young Gaza resident Abeer Abu Said expressed desperation for immediate war cessation after losing seven family members.

Egyptian officials described current negotiations focusing on initial agreement implementation for hostage releases and aid access.

Israeli strikes continued Tuesday with Gaza’s civil defence reporting at least six additional fatalities. – AFP