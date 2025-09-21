Trump threatens Afghanistan over Bagram air base return demand

WASHINGTON: US President Donald Trump has threatened Afghanistan with unspecified consequences if the Taliban-controlled government does not return Bagram Airbase to the United States.

The 79-year-old leader issued his warning through a post on his Truth Social platform on Saturday.

“If Afghanistan doesn’t give Bagram Airbase back to those that built it, the United States of America, BAD THINGS ARE GOING TO HAPPEN!!!” he wrote.

This vague threat follows his recent comments during a state visit to the United Kingdom about retaking control of the strategic facility.

Bagram Airbase served as the largest US military installation in Afghanistan and a critical hub for operations during the two-decade war.

Amnesty International and Human Rights Watch have documented numerous allegations of human rights abuses by US forces at the base, particularly concerning detainees.

Trump has frequently expressed regret over losing access to Bagram, highlighting its strategic location near China.

He revealed during a press conference with British Prime Minister Keir Starmer that efforts were underway to reclaim the base.

“We’re trying to get it back, by the way, that could be a little breaking news,” Trump stated on Thursday.

US and NATO forces withdrew from Bagram in July 2021 under a peace agreement negotiated by the Trump administration.

The chaotic withdrawal occurred as the Taliban rapidly regained control of Afghanistan, culminating in their takeover of the entire country.

Trump has consistently criticised the loss of the base since returning to office, blaming his predecessor Joe Biden for the handling of the withdrawal.

He has also voiced concerns about China’s expanding influence in Afghanistan following the US departure. – AFP