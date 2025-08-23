Trump to decide on Ukraine response in two weeks amid peace talks

WASHINGTON: United States President Donald Trump announced he will make a significant decision regarding Ukraine peace efforts within two weeks.

Trump stated he would determine whether to impose massive sanctions or tariffs on Russia or potentially take no action at all.

He expressed dissatisfaction with a recent Russian strike on a United States-owned factory in Ukraine and general unhappiness with the ongoing conflict.

The president emphasised his desire to first observe whether Russian President Vladimir Putin and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky would meet directly.

“I think I’ll know the attitude of Russia, and, frankly, of Ukraine,“ Trump told reporters in the Oval Office on Friday.

He described arranging a meeting between the two leaders as challenging as mixing “oil and vinegar” due to their strained relationship.

Trump revealed he had received a photograph from Putin commemorating their recent Alaska summit.

Russia has already ruled out an immediate meeting with Zelensky despite Trump’s earlier announcement about arranging such a summit.

The president has frequently established two-week deadlines for decisions on Ukraine and other international matters that often fail to materialise.

Trump concluded by saying “we’ll see” regarding his potential attendance at any future meeting between the Russian and Ukrainian leaders. – AFP