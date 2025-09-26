Trump warns of government shutdown as White House threatens mass firings

WASHINGTON: President Donald Trump warned that a government shutdown was likely as the White House escalated a budget clash with Democrats by threatening mass federal firings.

Trump confirmed the shutdown possibility during a press interaction in the Oval Office, blaming Democrats for the impasse over spending plans ahead of a September 30 deadline.

The White House Office of Management and Budget directed federal agencies to prepare Reduction in Force notices for all employees, going beyond typical temporary furloughs.

This move would compound the impact on government workers following earlier large-scale firings orchestrated by the Department of Government Efficiency.

Democratic House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries defiantly responded to the layoff threats by telling the White House to “get lost” and vowing not to be intimidated.

Jeffries characterised OMB chief Russ Vought as “totally and completely out of control” and accused the administration of targeting hard-working civil servants.

A shutdown would halt non-essential government operations and leave hundreds of thousands of civil servants temporarily without pay.

The White House memo also instructed agencies to submit staff reduction plans and inform employees, blaming Democratic “insane demands” for the crisis.

Shutdown battles have become routine in Washington’s increasingly paralysed and polarised political environment under both Republican and Democratic administrations.

Trump cancelled a scheduled meeting with Democratic congressional leaders, refusing to engage until they “become realistic” with their demands.

With both chambers of Congress on recess and senators not returning until Monday, time is critically short to pass funding legislation before the deadline.

House Republicans declared their members would not return before the funding deadline, forcing the Senate to accept their proposal or face a shutdown.

The Republican-drafted bill would provide only a temporary funding solution for federal agencies through November 21 if passed.

The last government shutdown occurred in March when Republicans refused negotiations over Trump’s budget cuts and federal employee layoffs.

Lawmakers averted that shutdown by voting to extend funding through September with just hours remaining before the deadline. – AFP