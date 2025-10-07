Typhoon Matmo kills three and leaves four missing in Vietnam

HANOI: Typhoon Matmo has caused three fatalities and left four individuals missing in northern Vietnam.

Heavy rains and subsequent floods triggered by the typhoon resulted in these casualties according to local media VNExpress.

The Vietnam Disaster and Dyke Management Authority confirmed the deaths and disappearances in its report.

More than 4,800 houses were either inundated or damaged by the severe weather conditions.

Over 1,600 houses became isolated due to widespread flooding and landslides.

Nearly 9,500 hectares of crops were completely submerged under floodwaters.

Approximately 43,000 poultry were either killed or swept away by the powerful floods.

Typhoon Matmo represents the eleventh storm to impact Vietnam during this year’s storm season.

The typhoon did not make direct landfall on Vietnamese territory.

It nevertheless brought torrential rains to northern localities causing significant damage. – Bernama-Xinhua