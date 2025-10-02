Ukrainian family killed by Russian drone in Chernechchyna village

CHERNECHCHYNA: A Russian drone strike has killed an entire Ukrainian family in the village of Chernechchyna, leaving the small community in profound shock.

Neighbour Natalya recalled seeing Alyona Lesnichenko, a 26-year-old mother of two, shortly before the tragedy during a shopping trip for her children.

“She bought them everything they wanted,“ Natalya said of Alyona.

“Sweets, lemonade, pies, sausage, cheese.”

“Everything.”

Alyona could not protect her children when a Russian drone destroyed their family home on Tuesday morning.

The attack killed Alyona, who was pregnant with twins, along with her husband and their two sons aged four and six.

Residents expressed disbelief at Wednesday’s funeral that such destruction could hit their quiet neighbourhood.

“There have been no strikes here during the entire war, none,“ said family relative Alina Lagoyda.

“What was it for?”

Neighbour Lubov Panchenko revealed that Alyona’s husband Oleksandr had previously served as a soldier on the front lines.

“He fought and fought, and then he came here.”

“And this happened.”

Russia launched an average of 188 drones daily into Ukraine during September according to Ukrainian air force data.

This represents an increase of more than one third compared to the previous month’s figures.

Russian drone attacks have occurred every night since May 10 following a brief three-day truce period.

Kyiv authorities state these strikes using Iranian-designed Shahed drones aim to terrorise Ukraine’s civilian population.

The Ukrainian air force reports successfully intercepting most incoming drones despite the escalating attacks.

Dozens of local residents gathered along the roadside to witness the funeral procession of vehicles.

Some mourners threw flowers onto the road while others carried bouquets in blue and yellow Ukrainian national colours.

“The family, the mother, the father, they were always together,“ said local councillor Oksana Chernova.

She suggested the children likely had no time to rise from bed when the drone struck their home.

Natalya described Alyona’s sons as “good kids” who affectionately called her “granny”.

“They were good people.”

“But they died that way,“ she said. – AFP