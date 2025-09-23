US excluded from UN democracy meeting hosted by Brazil, Chile, Spain

BRASILIA: The United States was not invited to a meeting discussing the state of global democracy organised by Brazil, Chile, and Spain on the sidelines of the United Nations General Assembly.

Two people involved in arranging the event confirmed the exclusion to Reuters.

The United States received an invitation to the meeting in 2024 under President Joe Biden’s administration.

One source explained that “the world has gotten so much worse since last year that there are people who cannot be invited anymore”.

President Donald Trump’s attacks on Brazil over the prosecution of former President Jair Bolsonaro also influenced the decision.

Bolsonaro was convicted this month for plotting a coup.

Trump imposed steep tariffs on Brazilian imports and sanctioned Supreme Court justice Alexandre de Moraes in retaliation for what he called a “witch hunt” against his ally.

“It is not possible to invite those who question our democracy and our institutions,“ one source stated.

The US government announced new sanctions on Monday against Viviane Barci de Moraes, Justice Moraes’s wife, and her law firm.

The US also suspended the visas of other members of Brazil’s judiciary and its solicitor general, Jorge Messias.

The meeting is titled “In Defence of Democracy and Against Extremism”.

It will take place on Wednesday morning alongside the UN General Assembly.

Twelve heads of state had already confirmed attendance by Monday, with most coming from Latin America.

Colombia and Uruguay are also helping to organise this year’s meeting. – Reuters