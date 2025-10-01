US removes senior leaders over airline passenger watch list program

WASHINGTON: The Trump administration announced the removal of five senior leaders over the cancelled Transportation Security Administration’s Quiet Skies aviation security watch list program.

These officials were allegedly involved in targeting political opponents through the program.

The United States Homeland Security Department stated it was ending the program in June.

The program had designated certain air passengers deemed higher risks for enhanced screening.

The department claimed that under President Joe Biden, the program systematically watchlisted and denied boarding to passengers who resisted mask mandates on airplanes.

Some individuals connected to the January 6, 2021 attack on the United States Capitol were also reportedly targeted by the program. – Reuters