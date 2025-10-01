US trade talks with Canada and Mexico to shift to bilateral format

WASHINGTON: US Trade Representative Jamieson Greer announced that future trade discussions with Canada and Mexico will likely occur bilaterally rather than trilaterally.

This statement signals a fundamental shift in the Trump administration’s approach to North American trade relations.

Greer made these comments as the administration prepares to renegotiate the North American free trade agreement.

He also confirmed his agency is currently discussing Mexico’s compliance issues with the existing US-Mexico-Canada Agreement.

These compliance discussions are taking place ahead of the formal renegotiation process for the trade deal. – Reuters