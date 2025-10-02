White House rejects Pope Leo comments on ‘inhuman’ migrant policy

WASHINGTON: The White House defended President Donald Trump’s hardline migration policy after US-born Pope Leo XIV criticised the “inhuman” treatment of migrants in the United States.

Pope Leo questioned whether someone could be considered pro-life while supporting harsh immigration policies during remarks to journalists at his summer residence Castel Gandolfo.

“Someone who says ‘I’m against abortion, but I’m in agreement with the inhuman treatment of immigrants who are in the United States,‘ I don’t know if that’s pro-life,“ Pope Leo told reporters on Tuesday.

The first US head of the Catholic Church also challenged anti-abortion positions that simultaneously support the death penalty in many US states.

Chicago-born Leo, who became pope in May following the death of Pope Francis, made these comments during his summer residence press engagement.

White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt, who identifies as Catholic, firmly rejected the pope’s criticisms when questioned during her Wednesday briefing.

“I would reject there is inhumane treatment of illegal immigrants in the United States under this administration,“ Leavitt told reporters.

She contrasted the current approach with what she described as “significant, inhumane treatment of illegal immigrants” under previous president Joe Biden’s administration.

Leavitt emphasised that the Trump administration was enforcing immigration laws “in the most humane way possible” while upholding national statutes.

Months before his election as Pope Leo, the former Cardinal Robert Francis Prevost had shared social media articles criticising Trump and Vice President JD Vance on migration issues. – AFP