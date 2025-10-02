White House warns of imminent firings as US government shutdown begins

WASHINGTON: Efforts to quickly end the United States government shutdown collapsed on Wednesday as Democrats in Congress departed without resolving their funding stand-off with President Donald Trump.

Federal funding expired at midnight after Trump and lawmakers failed to agree on a deal to maintain government operations.

The White House then threatened public sector jobs while agencies began winding down services nationwide.

White House spokeswoman Karoline Leavitt told reporters the administration was working with agencies to identify where cuts could be made.

She confirmed the administration believes that layoffs are imminent for federal workers.

Around 750,000 federal employees are expected to be placed on furlough with pay withheld until they return to work.

Essential workers including military personnel and border agents may be forced to work without receiving their scheduled paychecks.

Some employees will likely miss their checks beginning next week as the shutdown continues.

The National Air Traffic Controllers Association voiced serious air safety concerns as more than 2,300 members are sent home.

Senate Democrats refused to help majority Republicans approve a House-passed bill that would have reopened the government for several weeks.

Democrats are demanding extended health care subsidies for low income families as part of any funding agreement.

Voting in the Senate is now adjourned until Friday following the Jewish Yom Kippur holiday.

This delay means hopes for a quick resolution to the funding crisis have been completely frustrated.

The current shutdown has higher stakes than previous government closures according to political observers.

President Trump is racing to enact hard-right policies including slashing government departments throughout his administration.

He has threatened to turn many of the temporary furloughs into permanent mass firings.

Vice President JD Vance took center stage at a White House briefing to upbraid Democrats over their demands.

He claimed Democrats wanted billions of dollars in funding for health care for illegal aliens.

US law actually bars undocumented immigrants from receiving the health care benefits Democrats are demanding.

Republicans in the House of Representatives have already passed a stop-gap funding fix to maintain federal functions through late November.

The 100-member Senate does not have the 60 votes required to send this legislation to Trump’s desk.

Senate Republican leaders need eight Democrats to join the majority and approve the House-passed bill.

They managed to get three moderate Democrats to cross the aisle in an initial vote on Tuesday.

Republican leaders were hoping to peel off five more Democratic votes as shutdown chaos intensified.

Wednesday’s voting result followed the same pattern as previous failed attempts at compromise.

Congress will not vote on Thursday out of respect for the Yom Kippur religious holiday.

The Senate returns to work on Friday and may remain in session throughout the weekend.

The House of Representatives is not due back until next week according to the current schedule.

This marks the first government shutdown since the record 35-day pause in 2019 during Trump’s first term.

Government shutdowns remain unpopular because multiple services used by ordinary voters become unavailable.

National parks will close and permit applications will stall throughout the funding lapse.

Terese Johnston, a 61-year-old retired tour guide visiting Washington from California, expressed frustration with the political impasse.

She stated that our government needs to learn how to work together for the people.

Johnston emphasized that compromise requires everybody giving a little and everybody taking a little.

Democrats have been withholding Senate votes to fund the government as leverage to force negotiations.

They are spurred by grassroots anger over expiring health care subsidies and Trump’s dismantling of government agencies.

Republicans maintain they will not compromise on their planned spending cuts, especially in health care funding.

The messaging war over the shutdown responsibility intensified throughout Wednesday in Washington. – AFP