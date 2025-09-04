Yemen Houthis say UN immunities should not shield espionage activities

SANA: Yemen’s Houthi-run Foreign Ministry declared that United Nations officials’ legal immunities must not protect espionage activities.

This statement follows the detention of at least 18 United Nations personnel in the capital city by Houthi forces.

The United Nations confirmed on Sunday that Houthi rebels raided its premises in Sanaa and detained staff members.

United Nations spokesperson Stephane Dujarric stated on Wednesday that UNICEF and World Food Programme offices remain under Houthi control.

He reiterated calls for the immediate and unconditional release of all detained United Nations personnel.

Dujarric confirmed that Houthi forces had also broken into the United Nations Development Programme complex.

“We reiterate that the safety and security of United Nations personnel and property must be guaranteed,“ he added.

The Houthi-run Foreign Ministry accused the United Nations of bias in its recent statements.

Saba news agency reported the ministry’s claim that the United Nations condemned legal measures against spy cells while ignoring Israeli attacks.

Yemen has been divided between a Houthi administration in Sanaa and a Saudi-backed government in Aden since 2014.

The ministry acknowledged respect for the 1946 Convention on United Nations Privileges and Immunities.

It emphasized that these immunities should not protect espionage activities or those who engage in them.

The recent detentions follow an Israeli strike that killed the prime minister of the Houthi-run government and several ministers.

Before the weekend raids, Houthi forces were already holding 23 United Nations personnel, some since 2021.

Another United Nations staff member died while in Houthi custody in February. – Reuters