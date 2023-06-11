5 killed in Australia’s Victoria after car crashes into pub’s beer garden

SYDNEY: Five patrons died in the Australian state of Victoria after a car smashed into the beer garden of a pub on Sunday, reported Xinhua.

In the latest update, Victoria Police said that just after about 6:00 pm local time, a BMW SUV mounted the curb and struck a number of customers on the front lawn area of a licensed premises on Vincent Street in Daylesford, a popular tourist location about 110 km northwest of Melbourne.

As a result of the crash, four people, two men, a woman, and a boy, were confirmed deceased at the scene, while a teenage girl later died in hospital.

Besides, a male child was flown to hospital with critical injuries, with a man, a woman, and another boy sustaining non-life-threatening injuries.

Police noted that all the victims are yet to be formally identified.

The driver of the vehicle is a 66-year-old man, who is currently remaining in hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

“Any time you have five people die at a particular scene. It’s terrible. It’s absolutely horrible,“ Victoria Police Superintendent John Fitzpatrick said at a press conference on Sunday evening.

Police were still working to piece together the exact circumstances surrounding the collision. - Bernama