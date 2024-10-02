52 countries will make statements before ICJ regarding Israel’s crimes

ISTANBUL: The International Court of Justice (ICJ) announced that 52 countries, including Turkiye and 3 international organisations, will make statements during hearings on the legal consequences of Israeli criminal practices in the occupied Palestinian territories.

Turkish media quoted a statement published by the ICJ Saturday in which it confirmed that it will hold public hearings during the period between February 19 and 26, regarding the legal consequences of Israeli criminal practices in the occupied Palestinian territories, including al-Quds, National Iraqi News Agency (NINA) reported.

The ICJ indicated that 52 countries, including Turkiye, in addition to the League of Arab States, the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation, and the African Union, will make their statements during those sessions, starting with the Palestine statement on February 19 and ending with the Maldives statement on February 26.

Last month, the ICJ announced its preliminary decisions in the case brought by South Africa within the framework of the 1948 Genocide Convention.

Despite the decisions of the International Court of Justice calling for an end to the attacks against the Palestinians, Israel is still continuing its attacks on the Gaza Strip, and is moving away from taking steps to end the human tragedy. - Bernama