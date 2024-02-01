All 379 on board evacuated from aircraft in flames at Tokyo’s Haneda Airport

TOKYO: All 379 passengers and crew members on board a Japan Airlines airplane that caught in a fire at Tokyo’s Haneda Airport have evacuated, reported Xinhua quoting local media on Tuesday.

The airplane, flight 516 from New Chitose Airport in Hokkaido Prefecture to Tokyo’s Haneda Airport, collided with what appears to be a Japan Coast Guard aircraft after landing at Haneda Airport, public broadcaster NHK reported, citing Japan Airlines.

Firefighters are extinguishing the flames, it said.

NHK footage showed a large burst of fire erupting from a side of the Japan Airlines plane as it taxied on a runway and soon the blaze engulfed the aircraft. -Bernama