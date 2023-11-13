Anwar to focus on regional cooperation, building economic resilience at APEC Summit

SAN FRANCISCO: Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim, who is scheduled to attend the Asia Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) Economic Leaders’ Week here, will emphasise the importance of regional cooperation and building economic resilience in the region amid post-pandemic and geopolitical challenges.

Anwar, who is also the Finance Minister, will lead the Malaysian delegation to the 30th APEC Economic Leaders’ Meeting in San Francisco, California, from Nov 14 to Nov 17, 2023.

Investment, Trade and Industry Minister Tengku Datuk Seri Zafrul Abdul Aziz, who is accompanying the Prime Minister on this official visit, said Malaysia is focusing on APEC as the country’s position is “that we are supportive of APEC to be more open and transparent.”

“Cooperation is needed to boost the economy, especially for Malaysia (where the focus will be) the digital economy, green economy as well as halal economy.

“(And) it is important to bring major economies to the table for stability, which is important for global growth,” Tengku Zafrul told the Malaysian media here today ahead of Anwar’s arrival in San Francisco on Tuesday, Nov 14 (Malaysian time).

Anwar will be accompanied by his wife Datuk Seri Dr Wan Azizah Wan Ismail, Foreign Affairs Minister Datuk Seri Dr Zambry Abd Kadir, Communications and Digital Minister Fahmi Fadzil as well as other senior government officials.

Tengku Zafrul said for Malaysia, the hope is that APEC member economies would come together on how to strengthen regional cooperation and economic integration.

This is towards becoming “a more open, dynamic and resilient economy and a more peaceful Asia Pacific community by 2040, which is in line with the APEC Putrajaya Vision 2040,” he said.

Meanwhile, the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) said in a statement that throughout Anwar’s engagement with APEC economic leaders and at the various multilateral and bilateral platforms, the Prime Minister aims to highlight the Palestinian situation, advocating global support, humanitarian access, and a just resolution to the conflict.

Anwar is also set to take the opportunity to share Malaysia’s priorities and principles under the MADANI Economy Framework, emphasising inclusivity, sustainable development, and cooperation for shared prosperity, it said.

“While in San Francisco, the Prime Minister will also participate in the APEC Economic Leaders’ Informal Dialogue with Guests, namely with the leaders of Colombia, Fiji and India; the APEC Business Advisory Council (ABAC) Dialogue with APEC Economic Leaders; and the APEC 2023 CEO Summit.

“These events will serve as an opportunity for Anwar to articulate Malaysia’s perspectives on the current global economy and exchange views on pressing regional issues with influential chief executive officers, entrepreneurs and esteemed APEC leaders,” it added.

According to the statement, Anwar will also participate in the Second Indo-Pacific Economic Framework for Prosperity (IPEF) Leaders’ Meeting.

It said one of the highlights of the visit is the Prime Minister’s delivery of a public lecture to students and scholars at the University of California, Berkeley, focusing on “Superpower Rivalry and Rising Tensions in the Asia-Pacific – The View from Southeast Asia.”

In giving an overview of the geopolitical situation, Anwar will also touch on democracy, constitutional liberties, and Islamophobia, it added.

The PMO said as the APEC chair for 2023, the United States (US) will be hosting the APEC Economic Leaders’ Meeting (AELM) for the third time, after 1993 and 2011 in Blake Island and Honolulu, respectively.

It said this year, US President Joseph R. Biden will chair the AELM and is expected to lead in-depth discussions with APEC leaders on topics centred around strengthening economic ties, enhancing inclusivity and sustainability, and bolstering economic resilience and complexity, which is in line with APEC 2023’s theme, “Creating a Resilient and Sustainable Future for All.”

“The 30th AELM is expected to adopt the APEC Leaders’ 2023 Golden Gate Declaration, and advance efforts reflecting APEC economies’ commitment to address global challenges towards realising the APEC Putrajaya Vision 2040,” it said.

The PMO said the adoption of the Golden Gate Declaration is imperative as it underscores the unity and cooperation among APEC economies, particularly in light of ongoing concerns relating to, among others, the climate crisis and disruption of supply chains.

“As a founding economy of APEC, Malaysia’s active engagement during the 30th AELM underscores its commitment towards deepening economic cooperation, enhancing economic prosperity, and fostering equitable and inclusive development for all,” it said.

Before returning to Malaysia, Anwar will meet with the Malaysian diaspora and students in San Francisco in a dinner event, it added.-Bernama