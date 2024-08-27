Home
SHIZUOKA: Japan’s Shizuoka Prefectural Government is considering charging fees for climbers ascending Mt. Fuji on three trails starting next summer in an effort to restrict access, following the example of neighbouring Yamanashi Prefecture, an official said Tuesday, Kyodo News Agency reported.
27-08- 2024 09:46 PM
Pix for representational purpose only - BERNAMApix
