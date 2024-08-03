Biden rebukes Trump over nato remarks, other issues in state of the union address

WASHINGTON: During the State of the Union address on Thursday, United States President Joe Biden launched a diatribe against former President Donald Trump over his stance on the North Atlantic Treaty Organisation (NATO), abortion rights, immigrants and other hot-button issues, Yonhap News Agency reported.

In a strategic use of the bully pulpit, he refrained from mentioning his predecessor, Donald Trump, by name, opting instead for the term ‘my predecessor.’ This deliberate choice allowed Biden to deliver pointed criticisms of Trump’s policies while showcasing his administration’s economic and other accomplishments.

As the president gears up for what seems to be an inevitable rematch with Trump in the upcoming November elections, who is currently positioned as the prominent Republican presidential candidate.

However, Biden did not touch on North Korea during the televised speech to a massive audience of American voters, both Democratic and Republican, though he mentioned Russia’s protracted war in Ukraine and the Middle East conflict.

“Now, my predecessor, a former Republican president, tells Putin, I quote: ‘Do whatever the hell you want,‘ Biden quoting the former President.

“That’s a quote. A former American president actually said that, bowing down to a Russian leader. I think It’s outrageous. It’s dangerous. It’s unacceptable,“ he added.

Biden was referring to Trump’s controversial stump speech last month, in which Trump said that if reelected, he would encourage Russia ‘to do whatever the hell they wanted’ to delinquent NATO members that fail to meet their defence spending commitments.

Calling for the congressional passage of an aid bill for Ukraine, Biden stressed: “We will not walk away. We will not bow down.”

“The issue facing our nation isn’t how old we are it’s how old our ideas are,” Biden said, brushing aside concerns about his age.

Having cast Trump as a danger to democracy during his campaign, Biden used the speech to criticise what he termed an American story of resentment, revenge, and retribution.

“My lifetime has taught me to embrace freedom and democracy. A future based on the core values that have defined America -- honesty, decency, dignity, equality,“ he said.

“Now (some) people my age see it differently.”

Right after the US Super Tuesday primary victories this week, Biden cast Trump as being driven by grievance and grift, focused on his revenge and retribution, and not the American people.

Meanwhile, the president also took a swipe at the former president over the abortion issue. Biden has been in support of abortion rights under the fight for reproductive freedom, while Republicans have been calling for restrictions.

“Many of you in this chamber and my predecessor are promising to pass a national ban on reproductive freedom,“

“My God, what freedom will you take away next?” he said, as he railed against Trump’s campaign remarks on immigrants as well.

“I will not demonise immigrants, saying they ‘poison the blood of our country’ as he said in his own words. I will not separate families,” Biden said.

“It doesn’t make the news, but in thousands of cities and towns, the American people are writing the greatest comeback story never told,“ he said, according to the excerpts.

According to the excerpts, the 81-year-old US president went on touting his economic achievements during his reign.

“America’s comeback is building a future of American possibilities, building an economy from the middle out and the bottom up -- not the top down -- investing in all of America -- in all Americans -- to make sure everyone has a fair shot, and we leave no one behind.”

He also mentioned South Korea as he touched on his efforts to reinforce regional alliances that he previously said had atrophied during Trump’s presidency.

“I’ve revitalised our partnerships and alliances in the Pacific: India, Australia, Japan, South Korea, Pacific islands,“ he said.

He then stressed that he has made sure that the most advanced American technologies cannot be used in China’s weapons.

“For all his tough talk on China, it never occurred to my predecessor to do any of that. I want competition with China, but not conflict,” he said. - Bernama, Yonhap