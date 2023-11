NEW DELHI: Dozens of workers were trapped after an under-construction road tunnel collapsed in the north Indian state of Uttarakhand on Sunday.

A part of the 4.5-km tunnel collapsed in the early hours, trapping about 40 people in the Uttarkashi district, local media reported.

Rescue efforts were under way.

The tunnel is part of a highway project to reduce travel distance between Uttarkashi and Yamunotri, a Hindu pilgrimage site in the Himalayas. - Bernama