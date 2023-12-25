Drunk driver in Santa suit smashes into house in Germany

BERLIN: A drunk driver in a Father Christmas costume came to an abrupt halt while delivering presents on Christmas Eve in the eastern German state of Thuringia, reported dpa news.

The 54-year-old drove his car off the road and crashed into the front of a house and another car in the municipality of Unstruttal, north of Mühlhausen, according to police reports on Monday morning.

The police reported that the front of the house was badly damaged, but the man’s presents for his family and friends were unharmed.

When the police arrived at the scene of the accident, the officers realised that the man was no longer fit to drive, and demanded a blood-alcohol test.

The man is now being investigated for endangering road traffic. Nevertheless, the thwarted Father Christmas declared that he would now deliver his presents on Christmas Day.

However, he will have to do his delivery run without his car - his driving licence has been confiscated.–Bernama-dpa