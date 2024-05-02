EU chief says defunding UNRWA would tantamount to collective punishment

BRUSSELS: European Union’s High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Josep Borrell said defunding the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestinian Refugees (UNRWA) would put hundreds of thousands of lives at risk.

He stressed that UNRWA is a critical lifeline for millions of Palestinians suffering from catastrophic hunger and the outbreak of diseases, according to Palestinian news agency (WAFA).

Borrell’s statement came following the suspension of funding for UNRWA by several countries last week.

On allegations made by Israel against at least 12 UNRWA employees, Borrell demanded the opening of an independent investigation into these allegations, stating that defunding the UN relief agency would amount to collective punishment.

UNRWA said in a recent statement that it would not be able to continue operations in Gaza and across the region beyond the end of February if funding were not resumed. - Bernama, WAFA