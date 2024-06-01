Ex-Niger energy minister arrested on return to Niamey

ABIDJAN: Niger's former energy minister, who served in the government of ousted president Mohamed Bazoum, was arrested Friday upon his return to the coup-hit country, a member of his entourage told AFP.

Ibrahim Yacoubou had not been in Niger since the presidential guard overthrew Bazoum on July 26 last year.

“Ibrahim Yacoubou was arrested and imprisoned in Niamey’s civil prison upon his return after several months’ absence,“ a member of his entourage told AFP.

“We don’t know yet what he’s accused of,“ the source added.

The source said that the former minister was arrested at Niamey airport as soon as he got off a plane which had come from a country in the Maghreb.

Several people close to Yacoubou also announced his arrest on Friday on social media.

Yacoubou was one of some 20 figures from the ousted government against whom the country’s new military leaders had issued “wanted” notices in September.

Several former officials have been arrested, while others are in exile.

Yacoubou had been abroad during the July 26 coup and had called for the “immediate” release of Mohamed Bazoum, who has been held in his presidential residence with his wife and their son since he was overthrown.

But for several weeks, the former minister has been calling on social media for the lifting of the tough sanctions imposed on Niger by regional bloc the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS). -AFP