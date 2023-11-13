Fadillah, Shanghai Mayor exchange views on bilateral relations

SHANGHAI: Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Fadillah Yusof today exchanged views and opinions with Shanghai Mayor Gong Zheng on Kuala Lumpur-Beijing investment and bilateral relations at the Municipal Government Office, Huangpu district.

Fadillah, who is also the Plantation and Commodity Minister, is on his maiden official visit to China from Nov 12-19 to strengthen cooperation in the field of research and development and capacity building in the field of commodities, especially in promoting the Malaysian Sustainable Palm Oil (MSPO) certification at the global level.

Meanwhile, Malaysia and China celebrate the 10th anniversary of the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership this year. The two countries will celebrate the 50th anniversary of diplomatic relations next year.

He is also scheduled to attend a high-level roundtable meeting with major stakeholders and leaders in the palm oil industry tomorrow.

Fadillah will also meet the Malaysian diaspora in Beijing and Shanghai. China has been Malaysia’s largest trading partner for the past 14 years.–Bernama