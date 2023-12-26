FBI investigating threats against Colorado judges after Trump ballot ruling

MOSCOW: The Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) is investigating threats against members of the Colorado Supreme Court, which last week banned former US President Donald Trump from participating in the state’s 2024 election ballot, Sputnik quoted the Axios news portal report on Tuesday.

Last week, the Colorado Supreme Court ruled that Trump is disqualified from the 2024 Republican primary ballot due to his role in the events on Jan 6 at the US Capitol, citing the 14th Amendment of the US Constitution. The amendment restricts people who are engaged in insurrection from holding public office.

The court verdict, which Trump himself intends to appeal, provoked a surge of aggressive rhetoric on social media against the justices from supporters of the former American president.

“The FBI is aware of the situation and working with local law enforcement,“ the agency was quoted as saying by the news portal.

At the same time, a Denver Police Department spokesperson told Axios that police officers were “providing extra patrols around the justices’ residences.”–Bernama-Sputnik