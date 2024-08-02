Five carmakers in S. Korea to recall some 44,280 vehicles

SEOUL: Five local and foreign carmakers in South Korea will voluntarily recall some 44,280 vehicles for manufacturing defects, the transport ministry said Thursday, according to Xinhua.

Hyundai Motor will recall 18,664 units of Kona SX2 subcompact SUV for a defective battery wiring protector as well as 246 units of NEXO to fix a faulty airbag inflator, according to the Ministry of Land, Infrastructure and Transport.

Mercedes-Benz Korea will recall 12,521 units of 22 different models, including E350 4MATIC sedan, to repair a faulty component in the fuel pump.

BMW Korea will recall 8,826 units of 19 models, including 528i, for a problematic component in the valve controlling system, while Honda Korea will repair a defective battery cable in 2,080 units of CR-V HYBRID.

MAN Truck & Bus Korea will recall 1,944 units of four models, including TGM Cargo truck, for a defective fuel filter heater.

Vehicle owners can visit repair and service centers to replace the faulty parts free of charge. –Bernama-Xinhua