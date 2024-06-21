French Constitutional Council approves snap election

PARIS: The French Constitutional Council dismissed all objections to the last-minute scheduling of the parliamentary election in a decision on Thursday.

The deadlines do not violate the constitution and do not jeopardise the seriousness of the election, the Constitutional Council ruled.

President Emmanuel Macron called a snap National Assembly election after his resounding defeat to right-wing nationalists in the European Parliament elections earlier this month.

Voters are to go to the polls in two stages on June 30 and July 7.

The Constitutional Council had received complaints questioning the legality of such a short deadline to organise and hold the elections.

The parties had until Sunday to draw up their lists of candidates for the constituencies and are now in election campaign mode.

Fearing a shift to the right, hundreds of thousands of people took to the streets last weekend to protest.

On Thursday, hundreds of people in the port city of Marseille also responded to a call by the CGT trade union to protest against Marine Le Pen’s far-right National Rally party, according to broadcaster France 3.