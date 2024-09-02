French cosmetic giant L'Oreal reports 11% sales growth in 2023

PARIS: French cosmetic giant L'Oreal announced Thursday that its sales reached €41.18 billion (US$44.37 billion) in 2023, up 11 per cent over the previous year based on a comparable structure and identical exchange rates.

Its overall operating profit increased by 9.2 per cent to €8.14 billion, the company said in a press release, reported Xinhua.

Last year, the group's sales in Europe and North America expanded by 16 per cent and 11.8 per cent respectively. However, sales in North Asia contracted 0.9 per cent.

In China’s mainland, L’Oreal sales grew 5.4 per cent, “significantly strengthening its leadership boosted by the Group’s continued investment in the quality of its offline distribution in a truly O+O (offline plus online) market,“ the company said. -Bernama