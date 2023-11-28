Gaza Health Ministry manages to reopen dialysis department at Al-Shifa Hospital

GAZA CITY: The Health Ministry in Gaza managed to reopen the dialysis department at Al-Shifa Hospital despite the large-scale damage caused by the Israeli army.

“Despite the huge amount of damage caused by the (Israeli) occupation to the (hospital’s) infrastructure...the Health Ministry managed to reopen the dialysis department with exceptional efforts,“ Anadolu Agency quoted the ministry as saying in a statement on Monday.

It urged dialysis patients in Gaza City and the northern areas of the strip to head to Al-Shifa Hospital to receive medical treatment.

The Israeli army withdrew from Al-Shifa Hospital on Nov 24 after taking control of the medical complex for 10 days, during which it destroyed much of the hospital, according to local sources.

The Israeli army carried out search operations throughout the hospital, claiming that the Palestinian group Hamas used it as a command centre, an accusation that could not be convincingly proven by the army and was categorically rejected by Hamas.

On Monday evening, Qatar announced the extension of a four-day humanitarian pause in Gaza between Israel and Hamas for an additional two days.–Bernama-AA