German left-wing extremists claim responsibility for Tesla power cut

BERLIN: A left-wing extremist group has claimed responsibility for an “attack on the power supply” at the Tesla factory near Berlin, saying it was an act of protest against the US car manufacturer, reported dpa news..

“We sabotaged Tesla today,“ a letter from the Vulkangruppe (Volcano group) stated.

In the early hours of Tuesday, a burning electricity pylon caused a major power outage in the region near the factory.

Production at Tesla’s only European plant in Grünheide came to a halt, and the factory was evacuated. Numerous households in the region were also affected.

Police are currently assuming arson and the State Criminal Police Office has begun an investigation.

The group was already suspected of having carried out an arson attack on the power supply to the Tesla construction site in 2021. At the time, they accused Tesla of being neither green, ecological nor social on the left-wing activist website Indymedia.org.

The intelligence agency in the state of Brandenburg, where the factory is located, wrote then that “in recent years, left-wing extremists, known as ‘Volcano Groups,‘ have carried out arson attacks in Berlin multiple times.”-Bernama