In Pictures: Oscars 2024

“Oppenheimer“ won big on Sunday (March 10) at the Oscars, Hollywood’s biggest night of the year, with seven awards including best picture and best director, crowning a triumphant year for filmmaker Christopher Nolan.
Cillian Murphy (right), winner of the Best Actor Oscar for Oppenheimer, joins Emma Stone (second from right), winner of the Best Actress Oscar for Poor Things, Da'Vine Joy Randolph (second from left), Best Supporting Actress Oscar winner for The Holdovers, and Robert Downey Jr (left)., Best Supporting Actor Oscar winner for Oppenheimer. - Reuters pixCillian Murphy (right), winner of the Best Actor Oscar for "Oppenheimer", joins Emma Stone (second from right), winner of the Best Actress Oscar for "Poor Things", Da'Vine Joy Randolph (second from left), Best Supporting Actress Oscar winner for "The Holdovers", and Robert Downey Jr (left)., Best Supporting Actor Oscar winner for "Oppenheimer". - Reuters pix
    Christopher Nolan (second from left to right), Emma Thomas, and Charles Roven, winners of the Best Picture award for “Oppenheimer”, pose with Al Pacino (left) - Getty Images/AFP pix
    Photographers take pictures of US actor Robert Downey Jr. as he holds the Oscar for Best Actor in a Supporting Role - AFP pix
    US singer-songwriters Billie Eilish and Finneas O'Connell pose in the press room with the Oscar for Best Original Song for "What Was I Made For". - AFP pix
    Kiyofumi Nakajima and Kenichi Yoda pose with the Oscar for Best Animated Feature Film for "The Boy and the Heron" on behalf of Director Hayao Miyazaki and producer Toshio Suzuki, at the Governors Ball following the Oscars show at the 96th Academy Awards - Reuters pix
    Justine Triet and Arthur Harari pose with the Oscar for Best Original Screenplay for "Anatomy of a Fall" in the Oscars photo room - Reuters pix

