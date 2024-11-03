Home
Local
World
Business
Sport
Motoring
Lifestyle
Opinion
Images
Classified
Education
More
Going Viral
Spotlight
Berita
Advertise with us
Jobs
Home
Local
World
Business
Sport
Motoring
Lifestyle
Opinion
Images
Classified
Education
More
Going Viral
Spotlight
Berita
Advertise with us
Jobs
Log In
Log In
Home
Local
World
Business
Sport
Motoring
Lifestyle
Opinion
Images
Classified
Education
More
Going Viral
Spotlight
Berita
Advertise with us
Jobs
World
In Pictures: Oscars 2024
“Oppenheimer“ won big on Sunday (March 10) at the Oscars, Hollywood’s biggest night of the year, with seven awards including best picture and best director, crowning a triumphant year for filmmaker Christopher Nolan.
11-03- 2024 04:39 PM
Cillian Murphy (right), winner of the Best Actor Oscar for "Oppenheimer", joins Emma Stone (second from right), winner of the Best Actress Oscar for "Poor Things", Da'Vine Joy Randolph (second from left), Best Supporting Actress Oscar winner for "The Holdovers", and Robert Downey Jr (left)., Best Supporting Actor Oscar winner for "Oppenheimer". - Reuters pix
Christopher Nolan (second from left to right), Emma Thomas, and Charles Roven, winners of the Best Picture award for “Oppenheimer”, pose with Al Pacino (left) - Getty Images/AFP pix
Photographers take pictures of US actor Robert Downey Jr. as he holds the Oscar for Best Actor in a Supporting Role - AFP pix
US singer-songwriters Billie Eilish and Finneas O'Connell pose in the press room with the Oscar for Best Original Song for "What Was I Made For". - AFP pix
Kiyofumi Nakajima and Kenichi Yoda pose with the Oscar for Best Animated Feature Film for "The Boy and the Heron" on behalf of Director Hayao Miyazaki and producer Toshio Suzuki, at the Governors Ball following the Oscars show at the 96th Academy Awards - Reuters pix
Justine Triet and Arthur Harari pose with the Oscar for Best Original Screenplay for "Anatomy of a Fall" in the Oscars photo room - Reuters pix
Clickable Image
Clickable Image
Clickable Image
Sultan Mizan titah umat Islam imarahkan masjid sepanjang Ramadan
MB: Pahang to study need for rare earth oxide processing plant
Saksi: US$120 juta pinjaman KWAP kepada Src masuk ke akaun peribadi Najib
Sultan Mizan calls on Muslims to enliven mosques during Ramadan
Zon pemeriksaan motosikal di Kompleks ICQ Johor kembali beroperasi
Recommended stories
SUGGESTED STORIES
Sultan Mizan titah umat Islam imarahkan masjid sepanjang Ramadan
2 minutes
MB: Pahang to study need for rare earth oxide processing plant
4 minutes
Saksi: US$120 juta pinjaman KWAP kepada Src masuk ke akaun peribadi Najib
6 minutes
Sultan Mizan calls on Muslims to enliven mosques during Ramadan
8 minutes
Zon pemeriksaan motosikal di Kompleks ICQ Johor kembali beroperasi
11 minutes
Rafizi: PADU kekal selamat walau berdepan serangan penggodam
14 minutes
×
TODAY NEWS
1.
Sultan Mizan titah umat Islam imarahkan masjid sepanjang Ramadan
2.
MB: Pahang to study need for rare earth oxide processing plant
3.
Saksi: US$120 juta pinjaman KWAP kepada Src masuk ke akaun peribadi Najib
4.
Sultan Mizan calls on Muslims to enliven mosques during Ramadan
5.
Zon pemeriksaan motosikal di Kompleks ICQ Johor kembali beroperasi