India, Bangladesh’s foreign ministers discuss situation in Myanmar

NEW DELHI: India and Bangladesh’s foreign ministers held talks Wednesday on the situation in Myanmar as hundreds of its security personnel fled to the two countries in recent weeks.

Bangladeshi Foreign Minister Muhammad Hasan Mahmud met with his Indian counterpart Subrahmanyam Jaishankar in India’s capital New Delhi, Anadolu Agency reported.

The two sides discussed in “detail the evolving situation in Myanmar and its impact on regional stability,” said a statement released by Bangladesh’s Foreign Ministry.

Clashes between troops of Myanmar’s junta regime and at least three rebel armed groups have intensified in recent months.

It has led to hundreds of Myanmar’s security personnel fleeing to India and Bangladesh, including border guards and police.

Cross-border exchanges of fire between the warring parties from inside Myanmar into Bangladesh and China have resulted in two deaths and several injuries.

A statement from Dhaka stated that the repatriation of Rohingya refugees from Bangladesh to Myanmar was discussed and Bangladesh’s foreign minister reiterated his call for India’s support in the early repatriation of the refugees.

The two ministers also discussed the issue of killings along the Bangladesh-India border and agreed to enhanced cooperation between the two border guard forces and using non-lethal weapons to reduce border killings to zero.

The two South Asian countries share a 4,096-kilometre international border, the fifth-longest land border in the world.–Bernama-AA