Iraq registers record decline in water reserves in 2023: Ministry

BAGHDAD: The Iraqi Ministry of Water Resources said that the country has reached its lowest level of water storage in recorded history, Xinhua quoted the state-run Iraqi News Agency report on Monday.

The ministry’s spokesperson Khaled Shamal said the water scarcity over the past four years has caused a record drop in the strategic reserves of water.

He blamed the lack of rainfall, outdated farming and irrigation methods and others as the main factors for the water shortage.

The ministry, in cooperation with the security forces, has tried to avert a water crisis by imposing strict rationing for agricultural areas and launching a campaign to stop the illegal and excessive use of river water, he added.–Bernama-Xinhua