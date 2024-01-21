Israel uses phosphorus bombs in attacks on Northern Gaza: Report

TEHRAN: The Israeli regime has reportedly used phosphorus bombs in its latest attacks on the northern Gaza Strip.

Israel used the banned weapons in its attacks on Jabalia refugee camp, setting fire to residential buildings there, according to a Sunday report by Islamic Republic News Agency (IRNA) citing Gaza-based Sama News.

The regime also conducted artillery attacks on areas near Nasser Hospital in the city of Khan Yunis, south of the besieged strip.

Hospitals and their nearby areas, where displaced Palestinians are taking shelter, have been the main target of Israeli airstrikes on Gaza in the past several weeks.

In addition to causing huge civilian casualties, those airstrikes have caused the hospitals to stop fully functioning, resulting in a health crisis, IRNA reported.

Israel launched its devastating war on Gaza on Oct 7 last year, killing nearly 25,000 people so far, mostly women and children. It has also put curbs on entry of food, water and other basic supplies, deteriorating the humanitarian situation in Gaza. - Bernama, IRNA