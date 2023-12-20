Italy to send warship to Red Sea amid attacks by Yemen’s Houthis on commercial vessels

ATHENS: Italy will send a warship to the Red Sea amid attacks by Yemen’s Houthi rebels on commercial vessels, Anadolu Agency (AA) quoted the state-run ANSA news agency.

The Italian naval frigate Virgilio Fasan, which was due to be dispatched in February 2024 to support the European Union (EU)’s Operation Atalanta to deter and disrupt the acts of piracy and armed robbery in the southern Red Sea, Gulf of Aden and Indian Ocean, is now forecast to pass through the Suez Canal on Dec 24.

The report noted that the decision came after Italian Defence Minister Guido Crosetto had a video conference with US Defence Secretary Lloyd Austin.

On Monday, Austin announced the creation of a multinational naval task force to counter Houthi attacks on commercial vessels in the Red Sea.

He described Operation Prosperity Guardian as “an important new multinational security initiative under the umbrella of the Combined Maritime Forces and the leadership of its Task Force 153, which focuses on security in the Red Sea.”

The Red Sea is one of the world’s most frequently used sea routes for oil and fuel shipments.

The Houthis have significantly stepped up their involvement in the Israeli-Hamas conflict in the Gaza Strip by targetting vessels in the southern Red Sea and warning of attacking all Israeli-bound ships. - Bernama, Anadolu